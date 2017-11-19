'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' News: Official Trailer Released; Selena Gomez Dubs Film 'Funniest Yet'

Facebook/HotelT Promotional image for 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation'

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first official trailer for "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

The upcoming film will see Count Dracula, voiced by Adam Sandler, going on a vacation with his family and friends after spending most of his life working at the hotel.

The trailer shows Mavis, voiced by Selena Gomez, surprising her father with a cruise trip. Dracula is less than thrilled about the idea, so he turns into a bat and flies away.

The whole "Hotel Transylvania" family is invited to go on the cruise, which includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an all-you-can-eat buffet and a full-service spa. Murray the mummy (Keegan-Michael Key) is obviously excited about the cruise, but Dracula retorts that everything on the ship can be found at a hotel.

Of course, the family vacation would not be complete with Dracula's father, Vlad (Mel Brooks), whose swimsuit-clad body catches the eye of many women onboard.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" is the upcoming third installment in the "Hotel Transylvania" film series, which began with the first film of the same name in 2013. A sequel, "Hotel Transylvania 2," followed in 2015. While the first two films were funny, Gomez believes "Summer Vacation" takes the cake.

"This time around, we are all leaving the hotel on a summer monster cruise which is a fun change," Gomez told PEOPLE. "The comedic situations the characters from the first two films find themselves in might be the funniest yet!"

Gomez also previewed a different dynamic between her character and Dracula. As fans know, Dracula freaked out when Mavis fell in love with a human boy named Johnny (Andy Samberg) in "Hotel Transylvania."

"My dad Drac begins dating, so in this one Mavis acts as the overprotective parent," Gomez teased. "I had a good time playing up that dynamic!"

The film will be full of hijinks and laughter, but director Genndy Tartakovsky pointed out that the center of the story is still the relationship between a father and his daughter.

"With each movie, she's coming into her own and we see her relationship grow with her father in each one, because at the core of the films it's about Dracula and Mavis," Tartakovsky said.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" premieres on July 13, 2018.