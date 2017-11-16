'House of Cards' Season 6 News: Show's Fate Lies in the Hands of Showrunners, Writers

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere of the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014.

With Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood) out of the picture, the writers of "House of Cards" are now scrambling to rewrite the sixth and final season of the political drama.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the actor. Several people have come forward accusing Spacey, which caused production on "House of Cards" to be suspended indefinitely, according to Deadline. The crew, however, still received compensation during the suspension.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," a joint statement read.

The political thriller series follows Frank and his career as the President of the United States. But, with Spacey gone, showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese have to look for a new way to make season 6 work.

According to CNNMoney, the show's writers are throwing around ideas for a potential storyline. The original plot of the sixth and final season of the series took eight months to create.

After the storyline is written, it will then be presented to Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital. The two companies have the final say on whether or not they should push forward with season 6. A decision is expected to be made by Thanksgiving.

Season 5 concluded with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) becoming the new President of the United States after manipulating Frank. Since the British version of "House of Cards" saw Frank getting killed, season 6 of Netflix's version could go down the same road.

Killing off Spacey would make sense, and the show could then continue to focus on Claire, who broke the fourth wall for the second time in season 5.

"House of Cards" season 6 does not have a release date yet.