'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire Ensconces Herself in the White House

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo photo for "House of Cards"

Claire (Robin Wright) will savor every moment she spends strolling in the hallways of the White House in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

Now that Kevin Spacey, who played Frank, is officially out of the series, the spotlight for the new installment will focus on Wright. Her character is set to take her place as the new president of the U.S. Free from her husband's influence, she will do her best to prove that this Underwood is not cut from the same cloth as her husband. The first months are expected to be hard for Claire, though. The stigma of being a murderer's wife will not be easy to eradicate. Her team will work round the clock to show the Americans that she deserves to be given a chance to prove herself.

It has been teased that Claire would become more ambitious in season 6. She is determined to show that her style of leadership is different from Frank's. Claire's goal is to be the most loved president the history of the U.S. Eventually, she is expected to achieve this. People will see how benevolent she is. Claire must be wary of the enemies, though. Individuals like Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver), the chief editor at The Washington Herald, for example, will do everything to destroy her. Previously, he vowed that he would expose both of her and Frank's dirty secrets.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that after several months of postponement, production has officially resumed for season 6. Recently, the show's first official photo shoot took place in in Joppa, Harford County. The showrunners are also reportedly looking for background actors to appear in the new installment. The chosen ones are said to work one or two days between Jan. 31 to Feb. 13. The announcement also indicates that only locals will be hired.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.