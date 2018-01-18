'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: How Will Claire Stamp Out the Underwood Curse?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo photo for "House of Cards"

Claire (Robin Wright) will have to show the American people that she and Frank (Kevin Spacey) are not a team anymore in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

With Frank's many crimes in danger of being exposed, Claire is set to feel the stigma of being an Underwood in the new installment. No matter how much she tries, she cannot escape from the onslaught that will take place when all hell breaks lose. In the eyes of the masses, she is Frank's wife first and the former vice president next. Claire's declaration that she and Frank were separating during the last finale was her first attempt to get out of his shadows. Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson spoke about Claire's mindset as she conquers the US as the new president.

"Now that she's become more ambitious, or actually just more pronounced with her ambitions openly about what she wants, her complicity is going to be different than Francis' complicity," Pugliese explained.

"How does she manifest her ambitions in that complicity that she's looking for in the audience and eventually the voter? Fasten your seatbelts," Gibson added.

With careful scheming, it is expected that Claire will win over the hearts of the Americans in season 6. In fact, she is anticipated to become one of the most beloved presidents in history. Claire needs an army of loyal supporters to make this happen. These people will help her shed her Underwood persona and create a new one that people will come to trust and love. Frank, for all she cares, can rot in jail for the rest of his life. Speculations indicate that his storyline can only end in two scenarios – either he gets assassinated in Claire's orders or he will be imprisoned for life.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.