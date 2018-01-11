'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Frank to be Locked up for Life?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards."

Frank (Kevin Spacey) may be spending the rest of his life in jail as payment for his crimes in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

Recent speculations indicate that instead of dying or getting assassinated, the ex-POTUS will be sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of a number of people. Boris McGiver, who plays Tom Hammerschmidt, has spoken about the said possibility. According to him, Frank may be sent in jail for the murders of journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll).

"The hope is certainly, in Tom's mind, that I take them down and [Frank] pays for it and he goes to jail," McGiver said. He added: "I'm going to leave that up to the writers. It would send a great message because this show hits some deep chords with people across all spectrums, including the political spectrum."

McGiver also teased that Frank would not be the only one to suffer in season 6. His wife, the new president of the US, should as well. Although Claire (Robin Wright) will try to distance herself from Frank before the scandal blows up, she will still feel its negative impact. Spoilers reveal that her administration will be put in a tough position so early in the game. Claire and her advisors will have to work hard to patch up the damage.

Frank's influence in Claire's government will not last long, though. It has been teased that she is going to be one of the most loved presidents in history. Claire will win the hearts of the American people in her own way. Soon, they will not longer see her as the former First Lady, but a strong POTUS who will lead America to greatness.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.