'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire's Administration to be Tainted by Frank's Scandal

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards."

Claire (Robin Wright) will not go unscathed when Frank's (Kevin Spacey) crimes are exposed in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

As spoilers indicate, the next installment will be revolving around Claire's rise as the new US president. She successfully snatched the position from her husband last season, thanks to her brilliant scheming and supportive team. Claire is now poised to become one of the most beloved leaders of the country. Executive producer Frank Pugliese has previously revealed that her presidency would be a major arc in season 6. He also said that Claire would be smart enough to not follow Frank's ways to win the people's heart.

"I don't think she's going to do it the way Frank did it," Pugliese said. "How she does it could be really exciting. Claire's needs from the audience are unique to her. We want Francis and Claire to be equal but different."

Although Claire has tried to distance herself from Frank, knowing that soon, his crimes would be exposed, she would realize that it is impossible to not be affected by the scandal. After all, they were considered a team when Frank was still lording over the White House. One of their sworn enemies, The Washington Herald chief editor Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver), also has something to settle with Claire. When he exposed Frank as the mastermind behind the murders of journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll), Claire's name will be dragged through the dirt.

Claire can only hope that the American people will give her a chance to prove her innocence. She and her team will have to think of ways to clear her name and cut ties with Frank as cleanly as possible. This will be one of the challenges in her administration. Once she succeeds, she can finally enjoy all the perks of being the most powerful woman in America.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.