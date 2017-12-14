'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Frank to Die of Liver Complication?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards."

Frank (Kevin Spacey) may die due to health problems in the next season of "House of Cards."

Speculations for the new installment indicate that instead of being assassinated, Spacey's character will expire due to liver complications. Theories about Frank are pouring in after Netflix announced that Spacey would no longer part of season 6. Instead, Robin Wright, who plays Claire, will take center stage. The season is expected to dwell on Claire's rise to power as her administration tries to prove to the masses that the name Underwood still deserves some respect.

Instead of getting killed, a fan theory posits that Frank will die after his body rejected his transplanted liver. It can be remembered that he underwent an operation in season 4. Based on the speculation, the scene will show Frank's funeral procession in a Gaffney, South Carolina as Claire announces that her husband is dead. Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed that production for season 6 would start next year. Filming will reportedly begin mid-January.

Prior to the announcement, the show was put on an indefinite hiatus due to the scandal that Spacey is embroiled in. He is currently facing several allegations of sexual assault after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of molesting him when he was still 14. Netflix had been firm with its decision to get Spacey out of the show and not be included in the new installment.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," Netflix said in a statement. "We will continue to work with [producer] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."