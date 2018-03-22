'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Janine Skorsky to Testify Against Frank?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards.'

Janine Skorsky (Constance Zimmer) will make her triumphant return in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

In January, TVLine reported that after being absent for the entire season 5, Zimmer's character will resurface in the new installment.

Viewers know Janine as the former White House correspondent for the Washington Herald and then later, to Slugline. She was onto Frank (Kevin Spacey) and his dark secrets until he discovered what she up to and threatened her. Scared for her life, Janine went into hiding and refused to help Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) blow the whistle on the POTUS no matter how much he begged.

Tom was sure that Janine had some damning evidence that Frank was the one behind the deaths of Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll).

With Spacey getting the axe due to his scandal, his character is expected to take a fall. Frank may be assassinated or be sent to prison for the rest of his life. If the last scenario happens, Janine will likely appear to testify against him. The pieces of evidence she has accumulated about Frank's many crimes will ensure that he will not be stepping out of jail for a long time.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that another one of Frank's victims, Secretary of State Catherine Durant (Jayne Atkinson), will return in the new installment. A loyal supporter of the POTUS, Catherine decided to do the right thing when she discovered who he really was. She promised to testify in a special committee to reveal Frank's crimes in public, but he was too quick for her. Under of the guise that they would talk about the situation, he invited her to the White House. Frank pushed Catherine down a flight of stairs, out of the security camera's reach.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.