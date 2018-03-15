'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Secretary Durant Returns To Get Revenge

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards.'

Secretary of State Catherine Durant (Jayne Atkinson) will return, good as new, in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

As the reports indicate, Atkinson is going to be one of the old cast to reprise their roles in the new installment. As Catherine, she was previously a staunch supporter of Frank (Kevin Spacey), until she deemed that it was time to expose all of his crimes to the public. The secretary was supposed to testify in a special committee about his schemes. Frank knew that a word from her would mean the end of his career. He invited her for a dialogue in the White House and when they were away from the security camera, he pushed her down the stairs.

Catherine's fate remains unknown, but spoilers reveal that she is recuperating well in the hospital. Since Atkinson will be back in the Netflix series, it is understood that her character is back on her feet and rearing to get revenge. It still remains a mystery if she will still be the state secretary under Claire (Wright), though. The newly elected POTUS may have someone in mind for the position and even if Atkinson proves that she is no longer loyal to Frank, the other may still not be so keen in working with her.

Meanwhile, Doug (Michael Kelly) is set to fly solo since his boss is no longer around. Viewers are quite curious as to what will happen to Kelly's character. From the start, he and Frank were joined at the hip. Doug was the one man that Frank trusted fully. Without him, the other would probably not be as successful in his career as a politician. While it is possible that Doug will be absorbed under Claire's administration as a brilliant strategist, his connections to her husband may prove to be his downfall.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.