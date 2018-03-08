'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: What Is Next For Doug?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards.'

Michael Kelly's crafty character, Doug, will return even without his boss in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

As TVLine reports, Kelly is one of the old cast members who will be back in the new installment. He will join Robin Wright, Jayne Atkinson, Boris McGiver, Derek Cecil, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott and Constance Zimmer in the revamped series after Kevin Spacey was dismissed due to his scandal. Doug was Frank's (Spacey) White House Chief of Staff. He stayed loyal to the politician even after Frank was stripped off of his throne following the revelation of his many crimes. Claire knows that Doug is dangerous and if she is smart, she will keep her distance from him.

Now that Claire (Wright) is the president, many viewers are curious about what will happen to Doug. His connection to Frank will make things difficult for him, for sure. Claire will definitely have doubts in absorbing him in her team, knowing that he remains devoted to her husband. She cannot deny, though, that Doug is a brilliant strategist. He alone kept Frank's presidency afloat even though enemies attacked him left and right. He knew everything, from the list of people Frank killed to the other sins he committed while in the White House.

If Doug has a change of heart and somehow manages to convince Claire to give him a chance, he will likely be serving under her administration. The new president is certainly ready to lord over her constituents. The teaser released for season 6 shows the men and women of the White House bustling with energy, ready to serve the POTUS. In the Oval Office, Claire is shown sitting snugly in her presidential chair. Her blonde hair is longer and straighter. The president's blue ensemble screams power as she declares that they are just getting started.

If Claire somehow manages to keep her crimes a secret, especially, Tom Yates' (Paul Sparks) murder, she is destined to become one of the most loved presidents in history. Speculations are rife that her dead lover's ghost will hunt her. Claire poisoned Tom because she feared that he would one day betray her.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.