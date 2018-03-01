'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Tom's Ghost To Haunt Claire

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

Tom Yates' (Paul Sparks) ghost will not remain silent for long in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

According to IB Times, Claire (Robin Wright) will soon realize the danger she has brought to herself after killing her lover and ally, Tom. Poisoning him seemed to be the best option that time when she was sure the writer would end up betraying her. Claire watched her lover die while having coitus. It was a drawn-out death, with Tom not having an idea that he was being killed until the last minute.

When journalist Brandon Katz interviewed Claire and talked about Tom's death, she blamed his unexpected passing on booze and drugs. She said it was a tragedy and that the man was a good friend and member of her staff. Claire even insinuated that Tom was a womanizer. Suspicions that she might be behind his demise were quickly buried. Speculations are rife, though, that Claire's conscience will not stay quiet for long.

Even if she denies it, Claire loved Tom. He was a good lover to her, someone who offered her comfort when her husband pushed her away. She was crying when she was watching Tom die. Still, Claire's dream of becoming the president is bigger than her other aspirations. She is certain she will meet someone else soon, a man who will stay on her side and lord ever everything she has worked so hard to achieve.

Spoilers reveal that Claire will have a new lover in season 6. Actor Cody Fern has reportedly joined the Netflix series for a pivotal role. Past rumors indicate that he was supposed to be the lover of Kevin Spacey's character, Frank. Since the actor was dismissed from the show, there is a huge possibility that Fern would now be connected to Claire's storyline.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.