'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Tom Yates' Murder To Be Exposed

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

Claire (Robin Wright) will go to great lengths to keep the truth behind Tom Yates' (Paul Sparks) murder in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

According to spoilers, the newly-elected POTUS will make sure that her reputation will remain untarnished as she attempts to win over the hearts of the American people. Claire wants to erase the fact that she was once connected to Frank (Kevin Spacey). Her husband's criminal activities are expected to be revealed in full in the new installment. Even though Claire's team will do her best to shield her from the negative publicity, Frank's garbage will still find its way on her doorstep.

Claire cannot afford to slip up. Her enemies will do their best to expose every dark detail of her life. She fears that if they dig really deep, they will learn that she was behind Tom's death. Tom was Claire's lover while she was still married to Frank. She was the one who killed him, thinking that he already knew so much of her secrets. Claire poisoned Tom and watched him die while they were having coitus. It was one of the instances when the series showed how damaged Wright's character could be.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Claire will have a new lover in season 6. Recent reports reveal that a new character will be introduced in the installment. Actor Cody Fern has been tapped to play a huge role in the series, but details about this are still being kept under wraps. In the past, it has been rumored that the character would serve as Frank's love interest. Now that Spacey is officially out of the series, it is possible that Fern's character will be Claire's instead. After Tom, she has yet to start a new hook up.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.