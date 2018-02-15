'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire to Have a New Love Interest?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

Another power player is going to be introduced in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

According to TVLine, the Netflix series has tapped on actor Cody Fern to play a pivotal role in the new installment. Details of his character are being kept under wraps, but speculations are rife that he may be a love interest for Claire (Robin Wright). Previously, rumors claim that Fern was supposed to be acting alongside Kevin Spacey's Frank as his lover. Now that Spacey has been cut off from the show, there is a possibility that Cody's character will become Claire's instead.

With Frank out of the picture, viewers have began speculating about Claire's love life. As the new president, she is bound to attract a lot of suitors, both for her looks and her power. There are those who will try to use her for their own selfish needs. Claire is, by no means, a saint. She has had affairs while still married to Frank. In fact, she was the one who killer her lover, Tom Yates (Paul Sparks). She poisoned him and watched him die while they were having coitus. Having a young, new lover is going to be on the top of her priorities once she has settled in the White House.

Meanwhile, season 6 will introduce two more additions in the roster of characters. According to reports, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have signed on the series to play the roles of siblings. Speculations indicate that they will be allies to Claire. As expected, the showrunners are doing a good job keeping details of their characters a mystery. Lane has been known for the 2003 film "Unfaithful," where she got a nomination for an Academy Award. Kinnear got his in 1998 with the movie, "As Good as It Gets."

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.