'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire to Woo Powerhouse Siblings

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards'

Two powerhouses will be joining the cast of "House of Cards" in the upcoming season of the Netflix series.

According to Variety, Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will be part of the new installment. While very few details have been revealed about their roles, it was disclosed that they will play brother and sister in the new storyline. Lane's impressive resume includes a nomination for an Academy Award in 2003 for the film "Unfaithful." She also had several nominations for Emmys and Golden Globes under her belt. As for Kinnear, his role as a gay artist in "As Good as It Gets" earned him a nomination in the Academy Awards in 1998.

Lane and Kinnear's characters are expected to cross paths with Claire (Robin Wright). The siblings may very well be powerful players in the political arena that the POTUS must win over. If the brother and sister are not enemies of the administration, viewers can expect Claire to pander to their whim and make them support her cause. She definitely needs influential people on her side if she wants to succeed in winning the trust of the American people. Claire's dream is to lord over the White House and becomes the most loved president in history. She will do everything to achieve that dream.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that production has officially started for season 6. After a few months of postponement, the cast and crews are now busy filming the scenes included in the new storyline. As announced, Kevin Spacey, who played Frank, would no longer appear in the show. Netflix and studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) decided to terminate his contract after news of his alleged sexual assault cases surfaced. Wright has taken over the role of the frontrunner in the series.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.