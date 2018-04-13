'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Opposition Discovers Claire's Hidden Crimes

Facebook/HouseofCards A promotional image for "House of Cards."

Claire (Robin Wright) must protect her back if she wants to last long as president in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

As Observer points out, Wright's character is far from the lily-white character that her public relations officers will portray to the masses. Claire was deep in the corrupt world of her husband, being a vital asset to the success of many of his schemes. She stepped on many people to get where she is now. Claire even killed the one person who could reveal many of her dark secrets. Her lover Tom Yates (Paul Sparks) had no inkling of what was to come until he was choking on poison while having sex with Claire.

Claire also had to guts to go against Frank (Kevin Spacey). When she deemed that her husband was no longer the threat he used to be, she threw him under the bus. Claire took over the position as president and declared Frank as a criminal.

Speculations are rife that Frank is bound to be sent to jail for all of his sins. It was he who killed Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll) in cold blood. Frank also covered up Rachel Posner's (Rachel Brosnahan) murder and tried to silence Janine Skorsky (Constance Zimmer).

Season 6 is expected to be all about Claire as she embraces her new job as POTUS. She will not be exempt from facing opposition, though. Her enemies will likely labor to impeach her by digging deep into her past and finding all the dirty laundry she has worked hard to bury. There is bound to be someone who will come close to discovering the truth.

In a recent interview, new cast member Cody Fern revealed that the new storyline is something to look forward to. "[There's] an exciting energy. Listen, everyone is just so thrilled to be supporting Robin [Wright], and I think that she is a powerhouse, and it's been about Robin since season two, and anyone who's in denial of that hasn't been watching the show. So, we're just thrilled to get behind Robin and she is a powerhouse. I mean, what she is doing with Claire Underwood is phenomenal. And, it's only going to get more interesting," Fern said.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) now that his boss is out of the picture in the new installment. He has served under Frank for so long and continues to remain loyal to him.

With Frank's crimes to be exposed left and right, most of Doug's offenses are expected to come to light. There are rumors that Claire will find a place for him on her team since he is a brilliant strategist. Doug is also privy to Claire's dark side when she was still a pawn for her husband. Still, there is a chance that he will turn down any offer coming from the new administration. If Doug is really faithful to Frank, he will stick with him until the end.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.