'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: What Will Happen to Doug if Frank Is Gone?

Doug (Michael Kelly) will be like a fish out of water the moment Claire (Robin Wright) gets rid of Frank (Kevin Spacey) in the next season of "House of Cards."

After the scandalous allegation surrounding Spacey, Netflix and Media Rights Capital have decided that they need more time to investigate the matter, thereby putting the new installment of the series on hold. According to reports, the show would be on an extended hiatus, at least until Dec. 8. The delay is said to be for the showrunners to figure out how to write off Spacey's character in the political drama.

Previously, Netflix announced that they were no longer willing to work with Spacey after accusations of sexual assault surfaced against him. The actor reportedly molested Anthony Rapp when the latter was still 14. In a statement, Netflix said that the production would remain frozen unless Spacey exits the show.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," Netflix said. "We will continue to work with [producer] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

Spoilers for season 6 indicate that Frank would be assassinated on Claire's orders. After all, she already betrayed him when she broke her promise of giving a presidential pardon for his crimes. Claire may be thinking of completely removing her husband from the equation to give her administration a chance. Frank's death will be beneficial to many but not to his loyal aide, Doug.

Doug has spent years fighting on his boss' behalf, believing that he was the leader the country needs. With his skills and experience, Doug may be receiving a surprising offer from someone – Claire. It will be such a waste to have someone like Doug's caliber be stunted in the corner. She may want to risk it and ask him to join her side since Frank is already gone.