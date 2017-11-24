'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire to Order Frank's Assassination?

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards"

Claire (Robin Wright) has the power to order her husband's assassination in the next season of "House of Cards."

Fans of the series are waiting for updates on the fate of the Netflix series following the messy scandal involving Kevin Spacey. The actor is currently facing accusations of unwanted sexual advances towards a minor. According to reports, he allegedly sexually assaulted Anthony Rapp when he was still 14. In a statement by Netflix, the company said that they refuse to continue working with Spacey. Season 6 would reportedly not push through unless he leaves the show.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," Netflix said. "We will continue to work with [producer] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

If Netflix decides to drop Spacey, the upcoming storyline will likely see his character dying. Claire, the newly elected president, may order Frank's assassination. The move works with their dynamics since they both cannot wait to kill each other.

Claire already betrayed Frank when she did not follow through on her promise to issue a presidential pardon on his crimes. Since he is already out of the White House, her next move will probably be to take him down and dispose of the body without the public knowing.

Claire will probably target Frank's loyal aide, Doug (Michael Kelly), as well. If ever he decides to join her side and pledge his allegiance to her, he may be spared from her retribution. Doug's skills and experience will be useful to Claire and her administration.

The new season will reportedly be about her rise to power. She needs people who will help her with rehabilitation following Frank's fiasco. Still, someone like Doug will always be a threat.

"House of Cards" is currently on an indefinite hiatus.