Absurd: Parents are 'domestic terrorists' but real terrorists on campuses are 'protestors'

In October 2021, just five days following a National School Boards Association letter to the Biden administration labeling parents’ behavior at school board meetings “equivalent to domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo calling on the FBI to investigate threats to school boards and school staff. Garland wrote, “While the spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views.”

Parents who were truly, peacefully protesting were dubbed domestic terrorists, but real terrorists shouting, “Death to America” on government school campuses today are given a pass and called “protestors.”

Does anybody see the absurdity in this? Those calling for “Death to America” are not protestors. They are rioters and terrorists! Much like those employed by Antifa and BLM following the death of George Floyd, most of whom are not even students or local residents but are likely employed by the same nefarious actors.

Riot police in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles fired tear gas and used pepper spray. Police vehicles were set on fire and shops were looted in several cities during the riots that followed George Floyd’s death. And yet, the media continued to call them “peaceful protestors” and claimed racial victimhood as an excuse for their criminal behavior.

Where is the pepper spray and tear gas for the terrorists chanting to Jewish students “Go back to the gas chamber?” This comes on the heels of at least two decades of teaching post-secondary students that America is systemically racist and in recent years this falsehood is even taught in K-12 government schools.

Moreover, Garland said in 2021 that constitutional protections do not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views. Are Jewish students on high school and college campuses not being intimidated based on their religious views and what about their race? Is Judaism not a race? Aren’t Hamas rioters racist and bigots? Where are the race police on this issue? But what is worse is these terrorists hate America and want us dead. Americans are the only people that Hamas hates more than Jews. In their worldview, America is the “Big Satan,” and Israel is the “Little Satan.”

Children and young adults in America are taught white Judeo-Christians are oppressors while Muslim squatters are oppressed. We should not be surprised by the illegal activity of these young adults when this is what children have been taught to think and do. But will we stand for it? It is time for freedom-loving, law-abiding Americans to stand boldly and courageously against the threat to our freedom and our very lives.

Marxist professors of the “Frankfurt School” were run out of Germany by the Nazis during World War II and infiltrated Columbia University. Three generations later, a deadline is issued for Hamas supporters to withdraw from their encampment at Columbia University or be expelled. The terrorists forged ahead and forcibly occupied one of the campus buildings. Obviously, expulsion was not the proper deterrent, and I don’t believe the terrorists care about getting an education. The terrorists committing these crimes as well as the terrorists that indoctrinated them to think this way are to blame for this violence and chaos. These students are adults and should be held responsible for their actions. They should face legal prosecution — not expulsion.

College campuses were the ideal space to begin the recent antisemitic terrorist attacks in America because they are the bastion of “free speech.” Is there any ground exempt from the occupation of terrorists in America? We have already seen the rioters in D.C. Will it be your hometown next? Are terrorists being strategically placed across the country coming in from Biden’s open border invitation?

The terrorists on college campuses who refuse to dismantle their illegal encampments need to be arrested and if illegal, deported. If they have visas, they should be revoked. Americans do not negotiate with terrorists! Send them packing or lock them up.

Essentially, this is a war against America’s Judeo-Christian heritage, and ground zero for anti-American propaganda warfare in K-12 government schools. Blatant propaganda is no longer limited to colleges and universities where it should have been extinguished long ago. Children are now taught at young ages Critical Marxist theories with an intentional agenda to divide and conquer our country from within. Children are being brainwashed just as they were in China during the Mao regime and in Germany during the Hitler regime.

Americans need to wake up and take a bold and courageous stand against the takeover of our country happening before our very eyes. We need to insist on swift prosecution of true domestic terrorists with every measure of the law. Most of all, we need to take a serious look inside the horrors being taught in government schools so we can stop this indoctrination at its roots.