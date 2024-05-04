Home News Portrait artist's fascinating decision about how to paint Jesus after 'encounter with Christianity'

An artist who converted to Christianity and allows faith to infuse his work has a powerful story to share — and Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair joins "The Inside Story" to break it all down.

Blair recently visited with Zimou Tan, a portrait artist, to learn about his inspiration as well as his decision not to show Jesus' face in his religious-themed works.

"It's kind of ironic in the way that I painted Jesus because I never painted Jesus with a straight-on portrait," Tan told Blair. "A lot of times, I either put Him under shade, under the shadow or thinking really small, the face is not clear enough. I'm a portrait specialist. Portrait is my specialty, but I do not have that courage. I don't think that I have that right to narrow down how Jesus looked like."

Listen to Blair tell the powerful story:

Be sure to read his full story on the topic here.

