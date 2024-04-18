Home News Who are some of the biggest drivers of sexual exploitation? Inside the new report

Who are some of the biggest contributors to sexual exploitation today?

Christian Post reporter and editor Michael Gryboski joins host Billy Hallowell to break down the National Center on Sexual Exploitation's 2024 "Dirty Dozen List."

From Apple and Meta to Spotify and Roblox, the report includes many of today's top technology companies and other institutions the group says fail to undertake adequate efforts to safeguard society from the harms of sexual exploitation.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Listen to Gryboski explain it all on the latest edition of "The Inside Story" podcast.

Be sure to read his full story on the topic here.

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff reporters and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify