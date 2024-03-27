Home News 'The Inside Story': Marjorie Taylor Greene's hearing on the aborted baby parts 'black market'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently led a U.S. House of Representatives hearing titled "Investigating Baby Organ Harvesting Black Market,” an eyebrow-raising proceeding that explored truly contentious claims.

From shocking declarations from pro-life activists to disturbing imagery, Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joins Billy Hallowell on this week's "Inside Story" podcast to explore the hearing's most important highlights. Read more about the hearing, here.

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify