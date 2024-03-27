'The Inside Story': Marjorie Taylor Greene's hearing on the aborted baby parts 'black market'

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; (L) Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; (M) and Mary Miller, R-Ill.; (R) ask questions during the hearing on 'Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting' on March 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; (L) Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; (M) and Mary Miller, R-Ill.; (R) ask questions during the hearing on "Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting" on March 19, 2024, in Washington, D.C. | YouTube/Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently led a U.S. House of Representatives hearing titled "Investigating Baby Organ Harvesting Black Market,” an eyebrow-raising proceeding that explored truly contentious claims.

From shocking declarations from pro-life activists to disturbing imagery, Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joins Billy Hallowell on this week's "Inside Story" podcast to explore the hearing's most important highlights. Read more about the hearing, here

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

