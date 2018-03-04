Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Details about Wes' death come out.

New details about Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death emerge in episode 14 of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4.

On the next episode of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, titled "The Day Before He Died," missing pieces to the puzzle of Wes' death will surface

According to the episode 14 listing on The Futon Critic, the new information will trigger an unexpected confrontation.

Previously in episode 13, Laurel's (Karla Souza) mother — Sandrine (Lolita Davidovich) — confessed that he paid Wes $100,000 to stay away from her daughter. When Bonnie (Liza Weil) tried to look for evidence of the money, she turned on a dead end.

After finding nothing, Bonnie decided that it was time to tell Laurel about the bribe. However, Frank wanted to make sure they searched everything before coming to Laurel.

Frank (Charlie Weber) searched Wes' apartment for evidence, but instead he found a flash drive that recorded the conversation Wes had with Sandrine.

The recording revealed that Sandrine poked Wes about his involvement with a murder case and that he promised to tell Laurel about their secret meeting.

Frank waited for Laurel to get home and played the recording when she arrived. Based on what happened, it's possible that Laurel knows more about what happened to Wes on the night that he died than what she led on.

The surprising confrontation might be between Laurel and Frank or with the rest of the Keating group.

Meanwhile, the Keating 4 will also be troubled about Simon's (Behzad Dabu) case now that he's awake from his coma.

Annalise (Viola Davis) will help Laurel, Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Connor (Jack Falahee), and Asher (Matt McGory) escape the troubles of Simon's case by prepping them for questioning that the detectives will have for them.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 airs every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.