'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Did Frank Kidnap Laurel's Baby?

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laurel (Karla Souza) may know all along who her baby's kidnapper is in the current season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

According to recent spoilers, the culprit in the abduction may be someone close to Laurel, and if it is not Annalise (Viola Davis), it may be an ex-lover. From the start, Frank (Charlie Weber) has doubted if Laurel is telling the truth about the baby's paternity. She claimed that it was Wes (Alfred Enoch). Viewers learned, though, that while she and Wes were together, she slept with Frank. Of course, Laurel denied it when Frank confronted her about his suspicions.

Speculations indicate that it was Frank who took the baby away right after Laurel gave birth. She was supposed to see Annalise that night when she went into labor. Laurel was stuck inside the elevator when the lawyer found her. The baby survived thanks to Annalise. The scene did not include the events that took place after, though, as it only showed when Laurel came around and realized the baby was gone. Frank could very well be the kidnapper, believing that he is the baby's father.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see the fate of Simon (Behzad Dabu) after he accidentally shot himself in the head. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will be at their wits' end, waiting if the Caplan & Gold employee is going to survive or not. Executive producer Pete Nowalk said the two do not even know what they want at this point. If Simon lives, he may blow the whistle on what happened the night of the incident.

"The question for them is [that] they did not want him to die — they didn't want any of this to happen — but do they want him to die now? What's better now: for him to live or for him to die? That's the moral quandary that lies ahead," the EP teased.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.