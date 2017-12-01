'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Oliver to Buckle Under Simon Predicament

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) will have the burden of wondering whether Simon (Behzad Dabu) is dead or alive in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

The fans will have to be a little more patient since the ABC series is currently on hiatus. The next episode will not be released until January. By that time, it will be revealed what Simon's fate is going to be. Last finale, Oliver and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) were to be blamed for the accidental shooting of the Caplan & Gold employee. Simon's wounds should have ended his life, but when he was last seen, he was at the hospital, being revived. The promo for episode 9 does not offer much, other than Oliver's screeches.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk told Variety that both Michaela and Oliver are in half a mind with regards to Simon's condition. They do not know whether they want him alive or not. If he ends up surviving, he may go after his executors. Oliver will definitely not be ready to be hunted by someone like him.

"The question for them is [that] they did not want him to die — they didn't want any of this to happen — but do they want him to die now? What's better now: for him to live or for him to die? That's the moral quandary that lies ahead," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Michaela will do her best to get Asher (Matt McGorry) out of jail after he was captured by the police. Nowalk hinted that she would handle everything like a pro, a huge change from the weakling that Michaela was in the first season. According to him, Michaela has evolved the most out of all the characters. She is reportedly becoming just like Annalise (Viola Davis).

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.