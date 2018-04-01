'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 5 Spoilers: Marcus–Michaela Affair to Heat Up

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

That one night of passion may not be the last for Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and presidential aide Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Pete Nowalk hinted that there would be more to look forward to in the Marcus–Michaela storyline. When Annalise (Viola Davis) went to Washington to meet with renowned fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), she brought Michaela with her. There, she met Marcus, former President Grant's (Tony Goldwyn) aide. They had a one-night stand and then parted ways. When Michaela's boyfriend, Asher (Matt McGorry), learned what happened, he decided to break up with her.

According to Nowalk, there is a chance that Marcus will appear in the show again. This reportedly depends on Smith's schedule. What is sure, though, is that Michaela and Asher have a long way to go before their relationship could be fixed again. In the event that Marcus reappears, this can only mean more complications for the couple. Asher was broken hearted when he discovered that she betrayed him. Although Michaela apologized, he could not forgive her that easily.

"I think it's going to be a long road for Asher to forgive Michaela. They're not going to have a lot of time to sit down and have couples therapy right now," Nowalk said. "I'm not counting anything out. Cornelius is a very in-demand actor, so a lot would depend on him. But I think that story isn't over," he added.

Meanwhile, the EP also teased that more information would be featured about Annalise's late husband, Sam (Tom Verica). Although her life as a professor and lawyer remains as an open book to viewers, very little has been revealed about her marriage. She and Sam were together for 20 years before he was murdered, and the Keating Five all contributed to his demise. In the latter part of his marriage with Annalise, she discovered that he was cheating on her. His mistress was pregnant and was threatening to tell his wife the truth. Sam then sent Frank (Charlie Weber) to kill her.

"I loved Tom Verica the actor, and I love when he comes back, so we actually have a really good flashback episode idea for next year. There's so much of their marriage that we didn't explore, and before they met each other, so that's definitely a story goldmine for me," the EP said.

As for that controversial cliffhanger involving Bonnie's (Liza Weil) child, it has been teased that the storyline would be gradually revealed in season 4. Viewers are aware that when Bonnie was 15, she was raped and got pregnant. She was informed that her baby died after childbirth. Then, Nate (Billy Brown) discovered a file hidden in Denver's (Benito Martinez) desk. It was about Bonnie's baby, and the document stated that it could be alive.

After that, Frank was shown at Middleton University, signing up for law school. Upon seeing a young man named Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn), he called someone and said that "her kid" was there. Nowalk said that there would be hints sprinkled throughout the installment about Gabriel's true identity. Viewers will get to know him as the person he is now before learning more details about his past.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 has no airing date announced yet.