Gabriel Maddox's (Rome Flynn) true identity will be revealed in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the previous season's finale, a shocking revelation was exposed when Nate (Billy Brown) saw an incriminating file hidden in Denver's (Benito Martinez) desk. It was a DNA test stating that Bonnie's (Liza Weil) child, whom she had when she was 15 as a result of rape, could be alive.

Previously, Bonnie said that the baby was dead. After that, a curious incident with Frank (Charlie Weber) happened.

He was at Middleton University, signing up for law school when he Gabriel. He called someone on the phone and told the person that "her kid" was there.

Series creator Pete Nowalk spoke about the shocker, stating that at this point, Gabriel could be anyone. He said that while it was possible that Bonnie was lied to when she was informed that her child was dead, the probability that she might be lying is also high. Nowalk said that they would not rush with the ultimate reveal. Viewers will know exactly who the boy is and his family background.

"We really like to play with the pronouns here," Nowalk teased. "Obviously, Gabriel has a mother, and Frank knows of that mother or knows the mother. So that is a huge mystery, and we're going to be giving hints about it all next season. I want people to get to know Gabriel before we know his origins," he added.

Meanwhile, fans of Asher (Matt McGorry) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) were saddened when the couple called it quits in the previous season's finale. Asher decided to break things up with Michaela when he learned of her hook up with Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.). Then, Michaela revealed what she did to get rid of Simon (Behzad Dabu).

Although Annalise (Viola Davis) said that Simon promised to cooperate with them, Michaela had other plans. She believed that sooner or later, he would snitch on them. She reported Simon to the ICE and had him deported.

Everyone was shocked with Michaela's daring action, especially Asher. What she did to Simon was brutal. Since he was gay, living a life in Pakistan would be nothing short than torture.

Nowalk said that Michaela's actions should come as no surprise. Throughout the series, she has demonstrated how cruel she could be. While what she did to Simon might be a subject for debate, to Asher, it just confirmed that they should not be together.

"It's up for debate whether she did the right thing or not," Nowalk said. "I mean, obviously Annalise has done a lot of bad things. She put Nate in jail way back when in season one, and Michaela was horrified by that. But part of becoming an adult is to realize you can't always do the right thing and protect yourself at the same time. So that's exciting to me ... the student becomes the teacher, and how does the teacher handle that?" the series creator went on to mention.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 has no airing date announced yet.