How To Make Slime and Apple's iPhone 8: Top Searches Of 2017 According to Google

REUTERS / Darren Staples A Google search page is seen through the spectacles of a computer user in Leicester, central England July 20, 2007.

Google has released the top searches for the year. Included in the list is Meghan Markle, Matt Lauer, how to make slime, "Despacito," Bitcoin, and "Stranger Things."

According to reports, the year of a new trend in the smartphone industry wherein the bezel-less displays have become the most coveted feature is showcased in the top global searches under gadgets. Despite the more revolutionary aesthetic of the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone 8 takes the spot presumably because it was released first. The iPhone X takes second place, followed closely by the Nintendo Switch, which was hugely responsible for the gaming giant's survival after last year's debacles. The Samsung Galaxy S8 also made the list, topping Microsoft's Xbox One X, which placed as the fifth most searched gadget.

The global list of top searches includes the following categories: overall searches, people, global news, actors, consumer tech, elections, global sporting news, how to, losses, memes, movies, musicians and bands, recipe, song lyrics, and TV shows. The results were based on the data analytics that Google ran, which produced results that is specific per country and an overall top search list.

Particularly in the most searched how tos, fans believe that it was very telling of what had transpired in the year before. Amusingly, the top how to is how to make slime, followed by how to make solar eclipse glasses, how to buy Bitcoin, how to watch Mayweather vs McGregor, and how to make a fidget spinner. Meanwhile, the top search for TV shows include "Stranger Things," "13 Reasons Why," "Big Brother Basil," "Game of Thrones," and "Iron Fist.

Under song and lyrics, "Despacito" made the top of the list, followed by two songs from Ed Sheeran: "Shape of You" and "Perfect." Camilla Cabello's "Havanna" and Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" also landed in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. The full list can be viewed over at Google.