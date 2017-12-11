HTC U11 EYEs Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Hint at Front-facing Dual Camera Setup and More

(Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo) A HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration photo taken August 1, 2017.

HTC is reportedly working on a new version of its flagship, the HTC U11, and this particular model will be appreciated by those who are looking to take their selfies to the next level.

The device in question is called HTC U11 EYEs, according to the ever-reliable tech insider Evan Blass. This is the smartphone that goes by the codename Ocean Harmony that was reported before the HTC U11 was made official. Obviously, HTC decided not to release it alongside the flagship for reasons unknown.

Based on the handset's name, it could be taking inspiration from HTC's Desire EYE, whose main selling point is the strikingly huge 13 MP camera on its front panel.

Phone Arena believes that the HTC U11 EYEs might be getting the same treatment although the plural form in the smartphone's name gives the impression that that there will be more than one module on the device's front panel.

Indeed, this is what the HTC U11 EYEs showed during its 3C certification in China. The handset stayed true to its name carrying a pair of 5 MP front-facing cameras.

This makes the HTC U11 EYEs the first device from the company to come with dual cameras on the front as HTC usually packed its top of the line offerings with a rear-facing setup.

Other key specifications and features revealed during its 3C visit there include a 6-inch display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio making for minimal bezels. On the back is a 12 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor will be its main power source paired with 4 to 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 o 128 GB storage.

HTC's latest mobile offering is expected to be unveiled this month, which means it won't be long before official details roll around.