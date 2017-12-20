Huawei Mate 10 Coming to U.S. Carrier in 2018

Huawei has finally confirmed that a selection of their models will be sold by U.S. network carriers sometime next year. This includes some of their flagship phones as well, starting with the Mate 10 series.

It's a move that puts the huge China-based phone maker into a market territory that's been traditionally dominated by Apple, according to ABC News. Company president Richard Yu also revealed that more details will be announced at the Consumer Electrics Show in Las Vegas in January of next year.

Huawei The new Huawei Mate 10 Pro scored a 97 on DxO's camera tests.

Yu also confirmed that U.S. sales of their phones by domestic carriers will start with their flagship Mate 10 series, although the specifics like the price or their choice of carriers have been left for another date.

"We will sell our flagship phone, our product, in the U.S. market through carriers next year," Yu explained to the media. "I think that we can bring value to the carriers and to consumers. Better product, better innovation, better user experience," he added.

The Huawei Mate 10 has been revealed as early as October this year, as 9 to 5 Google notes. It comes with the company's own Kirin 970 processor, which is supported by 4 to 6 GB of memory and 64 to 128 GB of storage.

The Mate 10 comes with a huge 5.9-inch LCD display at a 2,560 by 1,440-pixel resolution.

The Mate 10 Pro version improves on these specs, starting from a 6-inch OLED panel. Resolution is lower, at just 1080p. This AMOLED display, though, offers support for HDR 10.

Content streaming that supports HDR, like YouTube or Netflix, will be able to take full advantage of the colors the Mate 10 Pro has to offer.

The selling point of the Mate 10 Pro, however, remains to be the camera. Benchmarking group DxO has tested the new Huawei Mate 10 Pro's dual camera setup and has given it an impressive score of 97.

"In consumer sales, when people really start using Huawei products, they will change their minds," Yu added later in his interview.