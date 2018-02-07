Huawei Mate 10 Pro News: How United States Customers Can Purchase It

Huawei Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now available for pre-order in the United States.

Despite its U.S.-based mobile carrier partners backing out, nothing can stop the release of Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 10 Pro, in the country.

Earlier this year, Huawei was expected to start selling their "best smartphone" through a number of mobile carriers -- the top choice for U.S. consumers when purchasing new phones due to the flexibility in payment terms and other exclusive offers.

However, due to alleged political pressure from the government of the United States, several carriers pulled out from their supposed deals with Huawei.

The Chinese smartphone maker has been accused of aiding its homeland's government in spying on rival countries through its hardware products, but Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations. The company is still focused on reaching its U.S. consumers in the fastest way possible.

Huawei fans who would like to get their highly-advertised smartphone can still get the unlocked variant of the Mate 10 Pro through various retailers. Pre-orders for the device are now accepted on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H.

The U.S. unlocked variant comes with a 6 GB random access memory and 128 GB internal storage for $799.99. Customers who will purchase through B&H and Newegg will receive a free gift card worth $150 from the respective stores.

A press release from Huawei also indicated that purchases made through BestBuy, Amazon, and Microsoft up to Feb. 17 will also give customers a free $150 gift card.

Meanwhile, Best Buy credit card holders can choose to avail of the store's 6-, 12-, or 24-month financing plan with no additional interest both on the Mate 10 Pro and the Mate 10 Porsche Design. Newegg also has its own store credit card which allows members to avail of items worth $499 and above and pay in installments without interest if paid in full within 12 months.

The stores cite different shipping dates. On Amazon and Best Buy, the device will be released on Feb. 18. As for B&H, the "expected availability" is earlier on Feb. 12.