Huawei P11 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Hints at iPhone X-Style Notch and More

Huawei will reportedly take a page from Apple's book for its next big thing — the Huawei P11.

Using FunkyHuawei.club, the folks over at XDA Developers found in firmware files for the smartphone an overlay image showing the device with a notch similar to the one found on the iPhone X.

The image was included in a configuration file that defines the "RoundCornerDisplay" of the device along with a number of other files that paint the picture of an unusual design for the Huawei P11's front panel.

On top of that, a system file property also makes an explicit mention of a "notch," along with what the abovementioned publication believes are left, top, right and bottom offsets for it.

Another clue about the notch on the Huawei P11 is the screen resolution. While it is listed to come with a 6.01-inch Samsung LCD screen with 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, the boot animation, charging images and a system property list it as 2,244 x 1,080. According to XDA Developers, this is the resolution of the display when the notch is taken into account.

The notch is one of the design elements on the iPhone X that helped Apple keep the device bezel-less while still providing space for the front-facing camera. However, the component is not exclusive to the device. The Essential PH-1 was the first to sport it.

With regard to the specs, the Huawei P11 is believed to be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with Android 8.0 Oreo juxtaposed with a slightly upgraded version of the EMUI. It will also reportedly come with USB 3.1 support instead of Type-C USB. Other small details reveal that the device is codenamed EMILY and will have single and dual SIM variants.

The Huawei P11 is expected t be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 set to take place Feb. 26 to March 1.