Home News Second pastor at Living Word Church charged with sex crimes

A pastor of Living Word Church in Midland, Michigan, has been charged with committing sex crimes, becoming the second clergyman and third leader from the church to be arrested on such accusations in recent months.

Randy Saylor, a 71-year-old associate pastor, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13, and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His crimes allegedly occurred in 2018.

Living Word Church has suspended Saylor from all his duties while the criminal investigation is underway, according to The Roys Report.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Living Word Church Administrator William Bailey said in a statement to the Midland Daily News that the congregation was “deeply saddened and concerned” about the situation.

“It has come to our attention that Randy Saylor, a member of our pastoral team, is under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse,” Bailey stated.

“There are no allegations that the abuse took place at the church or involved the church in any way. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities in their investigation. Randy has been suspended from all duties pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Bailey admitted that Saylor’s arrest was “not the first time our church has faced such a situation, and we acknowledge the pain and trauma this causes to those directly affected, as well as our entire community.”

In late November of last year, the Rev. James Randolph, a minister with Living Word Church, was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, including one that allegedly involved a minor younger than 13.

Randolph is the son-in-law of televangelist Mark Barclay, the leader of Mark Barclay Ministries and the founding pastor of Living Word Church.

In a statement to The Christian Post last year, Josh Barclay, Mark Barclay’s son who also works with the ministry, said Randolph was placed on administrative leave "pending the results of the criminal justice process."

“We are aware of the arrest of James Randolph, one of our ministers on staff, and the allegations against him,” stated Josh Barclay at the time. “Importantly, the allegations do not involve the church, and the alleged acts did not take place in the church.”

Last month, Brandon Saylor, the 44-year-old son of Randy Saylor, who was a former church volunteer and leader, was sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13, reported the Saginaw, Michigan-based WNEM.

Brandon Saylor was resentenced earlier this month and required to maintain electronic monitoring for the Sex Offender’s Registration Act for the remainder of his life, according to WNEM.