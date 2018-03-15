REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Hulu wins a bidding war to develop and distribute an upcoming TV series based on Celeste Ng's "Little Fires Everywhere." The project will be co-produced by companies of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington who will both play leading roles as well.

Hulu recently won the bidding war and landed a development and distribution deal for an upcoming TV series to be co-produced and co-starred by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington based on Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, "Little Fires Everywhere."

Earlier this month, it was reported that multiple major TV networks and streaming companies were fighting over the rights to carry the upcoming TV series. On Monday, Hulu announced that it had won what it called a "competitive bidding war."

Set in 1998, Ng's novel revolved around the story of two families in an upscale neighborhood in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Its TV series adaptation will be done by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios.

The project sparked such interest among TV executives that some had reportedly offered to buy the project for a staggering amount and skip the bidding process. However, the producers wanted to hear the networks' pitches to determine where the project would perfectly fit.

And it appeared the producers were convinced that Hulu was the place to be. In a statement, Witherspoon said Ng's "ingenious work" on the novel shared the same principles with her production company that strives to give platform to "female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth."

"Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother," Witherspoon added.

"Celeste wove a beautiful, riveting story that spoke to all of us, and when we heard the vision Reese, Kerry and Liz have for the series, we knew immediately that we had to bring it to Hulu," Hulu Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman also said in the company's announcement.

Liz Tigelaar has also been confirmed to be the showrunner and executive producer of the show.

Meanwhile, a filming schedule and release date have yet to be announced.