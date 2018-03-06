REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Reese Witherspoon poses at the premiere of "Hot Pursuit" in Hollywood, California April 30, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 8.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are working on a limited TV series which they will star in and also co-produce. Reports have it that TV networks are now scrambling to close a deal to distribute the project.

A major TV adaptation of the best-selling 2017 novel "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng is stirring interest and is bringing in bids from several TV networks, premium cable, and streaming platforms.

Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, acquired the license to produce an adaptation of "Little Fires Everywhere" not long after the book was released in 2017. Since then, the project was brought to ABC Signature Studios which likely paved the way for Washington's Simpson Street production company to get involved as well.

With Witherspoon and Washington already on board as producers and cast members plus great material to work on, it is no surprise that TV, premium cable and streaming companies are scrambling to get a piece of the distribution of the anticipated limited series.

In fact, instead of the producers worrying about scheduling a meeting for potential partner networks, TV executives have reportedly been visiting Hello Sunshine's offices to personally manifest their bid and interest in the project, according to sources of The Hollywood Reporter.

There have also been reports that some TV networks and other interested companies even offered to buy the project apparently to box out other competitors. However, Witherspoon and the producers wanted to let every bidder have an equal chance in having their voices be heard, as the producers also determine which is the right network for "Little Fires Everywhere."

Ng's best-selling novel revolves on the story of a custody battle over a Chinese-American baby. It was set in 1998 at the rich community of Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Other than Witherspoon and Washington, reports have also confirmed that Liz Tigelaar had been asked to be the showrunner of the mini TV series while Ng will also sit as one of the producers of the show.