'Hunt: Showdown' Latest News: Crytek's New Multiplayer Horror Game to Start Closed Alpha

"Hunt: Showdown," a creepy multiplayer shooter from the makers of "Crysis," is now starting a closed alpha for registered players. Crytek is bringing out this interesting blend of PvP, survival and multiplayer coop in about 12 months after the Early Access stage.

"Hunt's competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line," Crytek describes their game in their Steam page.

Steam/Crytek "Hunt: Showdown" is a competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game with heavy PvE elements, from the makers of Crysis.

Players take on the part of bounty hunters, a rugged group that are the only ones willing to brave the swamps of Louisiana to face the otherworldly horrors that have taken root in there. At the start of a match, players are paired up, with each duo setting out to track and kill one of the target monsters, which have bounties put up for them.

Killing one of these monsters will earn the pair who slew them a hefty sum. One interesting twist, though, is that the other hunters who manage to kill the pair will receive the bounty instead. Killing the monster, already a ghastly task in itself, only serves to start a deadly game of tag.

Crytek is planning to put up "Hunt: Showdown" as part of Steam's Early Access program before moving on to a full development schedule, according to Eurogamer. Players can sign up for the closed alpha as a tester by registering on the game's website, but there's no guarantee that signing up will get one access to the closed alpha.

Participants will be randomly selected, and the lucky ones will get an email invite. These picks are reportedly done in batches, so registrants can wait until the last minute for their chance to get in the alpha test.

In the video below, Crytek introduces "Hunt: Showdown," a ghastly game of hide and seek in the swamplands of Louisiana.