'If You Hate Jews, You Hate Jesus': 6 Christian Leaders' Reactions to Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

(Screenshot: CBS News) Eleven people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Oct. 27, 2018. American Christian leaders and megachurch pastors have condemned and expressed their solidarity with the victims and families of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The massacre left 11 people dead at the Tree of Life synagogue and many lamented that anti-Semitism continues to swirl in the country. The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, said that he "wanted to kill Jews" before entering the worship building with an assault-style rifle and multiple pistols. Media profiles reveal that he raged online against Jewish and Muslim people, blaming them for many problems in America and accusing them of "committing genocide to my people." Some, such as ethicist Russell Moore, declared in no uncertain terms that "if you hate Jews, you hate Jesus," however. Here are six reactions to the slaughter by notable Christian leaders and pastors working to strengthen Christian-Jewish relations.

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, stated on his website that "if you hate Jews, you hate Jesus." "Sadly, in a time when it seems that every week brings more bloodshed and terror in this country, we should not let the news cycle move on without a sober reflection of what this attack means for us as Christians," Moore said of the massacre. "Such is especially true as we look out a world surging with resurgent 'blood-and-soil' ethno-nationalism, much of it anti-Semitic in nature," he declared. "As Christians, we should have a clear message of rejection of every kind of bigotry and hatred, but we should especially note what anti-Semitism means for people who are followers of Jesus Christ. "We should say clearly to anyone who would claim the name 'Christian' the following truth: If you hate Jews, you hate Jesus." The ethicist insisted that Christians must always remember that all of them are "adopted into a Jewish family, into an Israelite story."

The Rev. Alvin Herring, executive director of Faith in Action, an international network of 39 federations and local groups in 21 states and three countries, condemned anti-Semitism and hate-fueled rhetoric in America. "We stand today with our Jewish loved ones, heartbroken and angry to find ourselves in the wake of yet another mass shooting. We mourn the lives lost today to hatred and anti-Semitism fueled by politicians, just as we've mourned the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to gun violence since a gunman opened fire in a Connecticut elementary school," Herring declared. "Today's shooting is not the only act of violence this week committed in the name of hate. Only two days ago, two Black Americans were killed, including the father of the woman in charge of diversity and equity for the city of Louisville, after a gunman attempted to enter First Baptist Church in Jeffersontown with the intent to kill African Americans," he added, referring to a separate incident in Kentucky on Wednesday where a white shooter attempted to enter a black church. "Both instances of gun violence come in the shadow of a string of pipe bombs sent to several Democratic officials and public figures."

Bishop Joseph Bambera, bishop chair of the Committee for Ecumenism and Interreligious Affairs for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, talked of the horrors of the attack, but also the bravery of the first responders. "Yesterday morning, death and violence entered a house of worship. The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, is a cowardly act and to be condemned by all Americans. Those killed and injured represent the best of who we are: people of faith gathered to pray and celebrate the birth of a child and officers responding to the ensuring violence with no concern for their own safety," Bambera said in a statement. "Anti-Semitism is to be condemned and has to be confronted by our nation. The Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stands with our Jewish brothers and sisters during this time of great distress. "May God grant peace to the dead, healing to the injured, and comfort to the families of those hurt and killed and to all the Jewish Community."

Franklin Graham, who leads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, called for prayers on Facebook shortly after Saturday's shooting. "Many people were shot this morning at a synagogue in Pittsburgh — news reports are confirming 11 dead, but that may not be final. We need to pray for the victims of this hate crime and for the loved ones of those who were killed," Graham wrote. "President Donald J. Trump is right when he said today, 'This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil — hard to believe, and frankly something that is unimaginable.'" On Twitter he retweeted more of Trump's words, stating: "All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries..."



Megachurch pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel Worship Center in Georgia, a member of President Donald Trump's evangelical advisory council, issued a plea for the entire country. "Today I plead with all of America to pray for our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh who have awoken to the news of this horrible tragedy. I grieve with my Jewish friends in the aftermath of such senseless hatred. People of every faith must be able to worship freely and without fear. This is a hallmark of our nation's history, and every faith leader must treat this as an attack on the free expression of worship, regardless of their own religious beliefs," he stated. "I can't imagine what the families of these innocent victims are experiencing right now. But I want them to know that the entire nation is grieving with them. We need to do more to protect our places of worship in this country. We are all too familiar with this sort of breaking news; and we can't grow numb to it. I don't ever want to wake up to hear of a story like this ever again. "Anti-Semitism is sadly still a very real and dangerous ideology that plagues every corner of the globe. So I also pray that everyone, no matter their political persuasion, will put aside their differences and help combat this and try to turn the tide."

Bill Devlin, CEO of international humanitarian organization REDEEM!, pastor at Infinity Bible Church in the Bronx, New York, and member of the New York City Jewish-Christian Roundtable, said that the attack is a "grim reminder" of the violence that Jewish people continue to face. "Today's shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh is a very grim reminder of the continual anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic attacks upon our Jewish sisters and brothers. Unfortunately, around the world, from the Middle East to Europe to the United States, anti-Jewish, anti-Semitic violence continues," he added. Devlin noted that the New York City Jewish-Christian Roundtable is a project of the New York Board of Rabbis and the Christian clergy community of New York City. "I strongly condemn all acts of violence against the Jewish community in Pittsburgh, the United States and around the world. My heart goes out to those in the Jewish community who have lost loved ones and have to endure, yet another attack on their Faith, simply because they are Jewish," he continued. "May People of Good Will in Pittsburgh, New York City and around the world stand with our Jewish colleagues and all join together in strongly condemning today's attacks and work toward mutual understanding and love for all peoples, especially those of the Jewish Faith. I have stood with the Jewish community for 30 years and will continue to stand with them."