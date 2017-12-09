'Injustice 2' Introduces Atom in New Gameplay Video

"Injustice 2" has just shown that size is no hindrance for Atom. In a new gameplay video, Warner Bros. has shown that Physics genius Ryan Choi can go toe to toe with the strongest fighters of the "Injustice 2" roster.

With his quantum bio-belt, the Atom shows off a variety of moves that shrink him down to a very fast and hard-hitting speck. In one case, he uses his ability to turn into a giant as tall as a building to smash his opponent into the ground.

YouTube/Injustice/DC Comics Physics prodigy Ryan Choi took on the mantle of the Atom when his mentor — and original Atom —Ray Palmer mysteriously disappeared.

The Atom comes "Armed with his quantum bio-belt and a prodigal knowledge of physics," as Comicbook quotes the character description. Players can make use of a variety of subatomic powers to evade attacks and dish them out, too.

Aside from being able to change his size at will, the Atom can also fly or even teleport, as CBR points out from the gameplay trailer. He can also freeze enemies to stop them in their tracks, and use the chemicals that he always carries around with him to blow an opponent up into the air.

NetherRealms Studio and Warner Bros. have announced that The Atom is joining the "Injustice 2" roster earlier this year, and with this gameplay demo reel, the December release date for the character is basically confirmed.

Players can get him as part of the Fighter Pack 3 for "Injustice 2," which also includes Enchantress and all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game is currently available for Windows PCs, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The video below features Atom as he takes on all comers, big or small. The science prodigy comes to "Injustice 2" as part of the game's Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack 3 starting Tuesday, Dec.12.