iPhone 8, iPhone X Issues: Apple Users Still Complaining About GPS Problems

It has been a relatively long wait for Apple junkies clamoring to get their hands on the 10th anniversary special, iPhone X. With a few prevailing issues concerning the device's GPS, patrons are not too happy about the much-awaited device.

The community forums are now flooded with complaints regarding the GPS, which multiple users claim to be inaccurate. Problems were first noted on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Complaints were reported a few days after the said smartphones' launching, and now iPhone X users are furious about the same problem.

Since the iPhone X was only made available recently, there is insufficient data about the issue. As of now, it remains unclear if it is the exact same problem that first manifested on the iPhone 8 devices.

"On both Google Maps and Apple Maps, the gps doesn't seem to keep up," an iPhone 8 users wrote in the community forum. "The apps start up fine but once I start driving the GPS becomes erratic and loses me. Both navigation apps can't seem to locate me unless I re-start the app over and over again."

The problem apparently keeps on popping up no matter how many times the device is rebooted. This user even said that the day-old iPhone 8 with a problematic GPS was swapped for a new unit. But the moment the replacement phone was used on the road, the system started acting up again.

Though several users have claimed that the iOS 11.1, which launched last week, fixed the problem, other units retained the issue. Meanwhile, some iPhone owners who downloaded the iOS 11.2 beta also noticed that the problem was solved.

Apple is bound to launch the official 11.2 official update. It might contain a final fix for the problem. The company, however, has not revealed when it will be released.