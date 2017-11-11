iPhone X Issues, Problems: Smartphone Becomes Unresponsive in Cold Weather; Apple Promises Fix Is Underway

Facebook/Apple Apple's new iPhone X, the 10th anniversary special

Several iPhone X users have recently complained that their new smartphones suddenly became unresponsive when they were in places with cold temperatures. Apple has confirmed they are aware of the issue and has promised to release a fix.

Recently, several Reddit users with an iPhone X shared their own experiences of what they did when they noticed that their new mobile phone had become unresponsive in cold temperatures.

Redditor darus214 started the thread and said: "I've noticed that my iPhone X screen becomes very unresponsive as soon as I step outside. It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive."

When the complainants were asked to specify how cold the weather was when their devices became unresponsive, someone answered that the temperature outside was around 45 degrees Fahrenheit when he noticed the issue.

Other iPhone X users shared that they also experienced the problem in different temperatures. One said it happened to him in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, while another noted they noticed their iPhone X was not working properly at 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Unfortunately, the issue arose just when temperatures were starting to drop in most areas of the United States. One Redditor joined the discussion and said: "As someone who spends a lot of time skiing, this is the deal breaker if it's a widespread issue."

Affected users tried to figure out what could be causing the issue. One suggested that it might be a software-related problem since he noticed that the device started working properly after he tried locking and then unlocking it.

After the discussion made headlines, Apple issued a statement recognizing the iPhone X problem.

When asked about the issue, Apple told The Loop "We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."

However, it is also important to note that the scope of the iPhone X problem is still undetermined. Even in the above-mentioned Reddit thread, there were a number of iPhone X users who said their devices worked fine when they had cold weather outside.