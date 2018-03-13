'IT 2' Working Title Pays Tribute to Leo Getz of 'Lethal Weapon 2'

Facebook/ITMovie "IT: Chapter Two" is finally confirmed with Gary Dauberman set to pen the script.

Andy Muschietti's "IT" remake was one of the most successful horror flicks of 2017. It's no wonder that the film's producers are now moving forward with its sequel. Production on "IT 2" is set to begin this summer and a new report has just revealed its working title.

"IT 2" will hit theaters in 2019 and the makers of the film are already fast-tracking the project. Previously, Muschietti said he wanted to start production earlier than originally planned since the cast members are already growing up. With the production now scheduled to begin in summer, a report has revealed that the sequel's working title is "Drive-Thru."

"Drive-Thru" is meant to pay tribute to Joe Pesci's character from "Lethal Weapon 2," Leo Getz. In "Lethal Weapon 2," there was a scene when Leo Getz went on a tirade about ordering food from the drive-thru windows of restaurants after receiving the wrong meal at a drive-thru. Fans who watched the "IT" remake might also recall that this film was one of the films shown in Derry.

Details about "IT 2" are still scarce, but previous reports confirmed that Jessica Chastain would play Beverly. Talks about Chastain playing the adult version of the character had been around since the first film, but her involvement in the sequel was only confirmed recently. Bill Skarsgard, who played the evil clown Pennywise in the 2017 film, will also reprise his role in "IT 2."

As for its plot, there are speculations that the sequel will explore Pennywise's backstory. A deleted scene from the previous film featured Pennywise before he became a clown, devouring a baby. Since the scene was not featured in the first film, speculations are rife that this will be included in the sequel to shed light on how and when Pennywise became the evil clown that he is now.

"IT 2" will hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.