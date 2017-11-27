'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 13 Cast News: Glenn Howerton Remains Unsure About Future With FXX Comedy

Facebook/alwayssunny Promotional image for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 13 is set to commence production in April next year, but one cast member may not be returning.

While speaking in a panel at the Vulture Festival Los Angeles, Glenn Howerton refrained from giving anything away about his future on the comedy series, reports IndieWire. It can be recalled that the season 12 finale of the show saw Howerton's character, Dennis, walking away after declaring that he has had enough of the gang's misadventures.

"I will say this: All joking aside, I love these guys and we have an absolute blast working together. We'll see," Howerton, who also serves as a writer and executive producer on the show, said.

Co-creator and star Rob McElhenney, however, revealed that writing would begin in February next year, which will then be followed by production in April — all with the target of a fall 2018 release. As for what the new season will bring to the table, McElhenney teased what they had up their sleeves.

"We've got all sorts of surprises," he said.

Howerton's return in season 13 has been a mystery ever since the season 12 finale aired earlier this year. The actor spoke to Uproxx about his possible departure, though he remained on the fence about it. He did, however, clarify that he has a great working relationship with McElhenney, as well as co-star and fellow executive producer/writer Charlie Day.

"So... it's a little complicated. I may seem a little bit evasive here, and I don't mean to. It's not entirely certain whether I am or am not," Howerton said.

He continued, "It's partially a creative and personal decision. We may be taking an extended hiatus between season 12 and season 13. So I'm certainly staying open to the possibility of doing more, but there is a possibility that I will not."

The issue of Howerton's uncertain future with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is perhaps due to an upcoming comedy series titled "AP Bio" that is set to air early next year. His involvement with the new show may bring about problems with scheduling. Moreover, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is an FXX show, while "AP Bio" will air on NBC.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 13 will premiere in fall 2018.