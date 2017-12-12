'iZombie' Season 4 News, Air Date: First Look Shows Liv in Dowager Persona

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

"iZombie" does not have a return date yet, but fans have a new first-look photo from the upcoming season to tide them over.

In a photo exclusively obtained by TVLine, Liv (Rose McIver) is seen wearing her platinum blonde hair in a coiffed style to match Sandra Brinks, the old and rich dowager who was recently murdered. Her fashion style also notably reflects the person whose brains she just ate.

Brinks' murderer is still unknown, which is where Liv comes in. However, there may be many suspects since the dowager's personal staff all despise her. Additionally, all the workers at the golf course she patronizes also hate the snobby senior citizen.

The fourth season of "iZombie" will continue to see Liz solving crimes, but she and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) will face some competition. As fans may recall, the third season saw the exposure of zombies to the world. Now, as Goodwin revealed, all detectives have partnered up with a zombie to solve cases, which means Clive will not be the only one with an advantage anymore.

Executive producer Diane Ruggiero also previously revealed that the beginning of season 4 picks up three months after the events of the season 3 finale. Seattle has changed, thanks to zombies now being out in the open. And, people will have different reactions to the news. Some people immediately left the city when word got out about zombies living there, while others chose to specifically move to Seattle because of the very same reason.

"The people that stayed got stuck because the U.S. government built a wall around Seattle," Ruggiero said. "Now you have people living with zombies that don't necessarily want to be living with zombies."

There will also be a new law that will forbid zombies from scratching others. This is bad news for the terminally sick people who would like to be cured by getting turned into zombies.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere in 2018 on The CW.