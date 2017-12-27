'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Blaine's Dad to Return for Revenge

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

Blaine DeBeers' (David Anders) father, Angus (Robert Knepper), will be back to get revenge in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

According to Deadline, Knepper has been confirmed to return for the new installment after sexual misconduct allegations against him were proven to be unjustified. Previously, at least five women have spoken up against the actor, claiming that they were assaulted by him years ago. Warner Bros. TV promised to conduct a thorough investigation and when the result was released, it was announced that there were no proofs that Knepper was guilty.

"We were deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding Robert Knepper. As a result, we conducted an internal inquiry with some of the cast and crew of iZombie," the studio said in a statement. "We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of the show. We have taken and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved, which is our top priority."

Knepper has played the role of Angus in the CW series since the first season. Last summer, he was promoted to a series regular. Viewers know him as Blaine's father, the wealthy real estate broker who was turned into a zombie by his own son. He once attempted to overthrow Blaine in his human brain business, but he failed. Angus is expected to try again and get his revenge. He hated that Blaine tortured him and let him suffer for so long.

Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Liv Moore (Rose McIver) will have fun gobbling a rich widow's brain. A promo photo released shows the medical examiner wearing an old-fashioned dress and perfectly coiffed hair. Liv is obviously taking on the mannerism of her victim, who is said to be a snotty socialite. Before she was murdered, Sandra Brinks took pleasure in vexing the people around her, especially those who work at the golf course she liked to visit.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.