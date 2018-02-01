'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Ravi Feeds on a Brain in New Trailer

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for iZombie on The CW

Dr. Ravi's (Rahul Kohli) fascination with zombies and brain will continue in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

The CW recently released a trailer for the new installment and in one of the scenes, viewers can see the medical examiner intently examining a brain. Soon, he throws caution to the wind and bites into it. His actions seem to suggest that he wants to know if he has developed zombie-like traits after Liv (Rose McIver) scratched him last season. The upcoming premiere is expected to reveal if Ravi has indeed turned into a zombie. In an interview with Comicbook, Kohli said that he always thought his character and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) would remain humans. Now, he is not so sure.

"I always knew Rob Thomas's plans for the world; he had said to us for years, season 4 is where we get into more apocalyptic stuff, where the landscape changes," Kohli said. "I always believed, we all firmly believed, that Clive and Ravi would remain, human, untouched, and that's now a question mark on Ravi's status. That was a big surprise. I think Ravi and Clive are the audiences; we're the humans and we live amongst the zombies, so the fact that that's in jeopardy, I was quite surprised."

Meanwhile, the new storyline will see Seattle being walled off and separated from the rest of the U.S. The news that zombies exist will spread like wildfire, not only in the country but across the world. Speculations are rife that this will trigger worldwide uproar, prompting the world leaders to discuss what needs to be done. There is a possibility that nuclear strikes will be ordered to erase Seattle from the map. This way, the zombie population will be disintegrated. A few innocent casualties will not matter for the sake of the greater good.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.