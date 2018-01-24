'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: World Leaders to Nuke Seattle?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

The world will react to the astounding revelation that zombies exist and that Seattle is a veritable haven for the undead in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

According to Hidden Remote, one of the much-awaited scenes in the new installment is when the news spread that the myths about zombies are actually true. For the past three seasons of the CW series, the secret that the undead co-exists with humans have been kept well and truly under wraps. This ended when Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and Johnny Frost (Daran Norris) revealed in the news that many people were injected by the zombie virus. Chase (Jason Dohring) and his employees at Fillmore Graves were able to convince the victims that they were getting flu vaccines. By the time the truth was revealed, it was already too late.

With half of the population in Seattle has turned into zombies, there is no way that the secret will remain one. Soon, every human on the planet will know that zombies do exist. Seattle is going to be walled off from the rest of the US to ensure that no undead will cross to a different city and spread the virus. Chase, as the new leader, will have a tough time handling the backlash of his actions. It will not come as a surprise if some of the world leaders will order a nuclear attack on Seattle to erase the existence of zombies. The world has gone topsy-turvy, with fear feeding off the humans' paranoia.

Meanwhile, the premiere is expected to reveal what happened to Dr Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli) after Liv scratched him. He asked her to do it to see if the zombie vaccine works. It was a huge gamble because if the serum was a flop, Ravi would turn into a zombie. Executive producer Rob Thomas said that viewers would not wait for long to see if their favorite medical examiner's favorite food now are brains. He said everything would be cleared up in the first episode.

"Yeah, we debated that a ton — and I'm not saying he is a zombie. That will be revealed right away [in the Season 4 premiere]. We will not make the audience wait for that, and we will promise that it did not kill him. [Laughs] Ravi will be around for Season 4. The results will be fun. We're actually pretty excited about what happens to Ravi," the EP teased.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.