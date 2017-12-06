'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Ravi Has a New Assistant at King County?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional photo for "iZombie" season 4.

Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli) will welcome a new addition to their team in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

According to Comicbook, the CW has tapped actress Izabela Vidovic to play an important role in the new installment. The "Supergirl" alum is set to portray Isobel, and based on the spoilers, the character will be spending a lot of time around Liv and Ravi. This indicates that she will be working alongside them at King County, where the two serve as medical examiners. Isobel may be a trainee who will learn the ropes from Ravi and also Liv.

Meanwhile, the new season is expected to reveal whether or not Ravi has turned into a zombie. During the last finale, Ravi decided to test a zombie vaccine on himself. He asked Liv to scratch him. If the serum will not work, the medical examiner should be a hundred percent undead by now. In June, executive producer Rob Thomas said that this cliffhanger would be continued in the premiere. The EP assured the fans that Ravi would not die. It remains to be seen, though, what kind of existence he will be leading from then on.

"Yeah, we debated that a ton — and I'm not saying he is a zombie. That will be revealed right away [in the Season 4 premiere]. We will not make the audience wait for that, and we will promise that it did not kill him. [Laughs] Ravi will be around for Season 4. The results will be fun. We're actually pretty excited about what happens to Ravi," the EP teased.

For some viewers, it is difficult to see Ravi as a zombie. His human-undead partnership with Liv has been one of the tried and tested storylines in the show. His vaccine is speculated to work, and this will be used to cure bitten humans in the future, especially now that half of Seattle's population has turned into zombies.

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.