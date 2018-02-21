Jay Hernandez to Play Lead Role in CBS' 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot

YouTube/AMB Production TV Featured is a screenshot from the opening theme of "Magnum P.I."

CBS had just picked up the reboot of the hit 80's show "Magnum P.I.," and now, the network has already named the person who will lead the cast.

It has been confirmed that Jay Hernandez has been selected to play the role of Thomas Magnum, the role which "Blue Bloods" actor Tom Selleck had originated during the original 80's hit show. Reports claim that the network has selected the 40-year-old actor because they are hoping to add a twist to the classic American crime-drama series and that Hernandez himself is just one person in a highly diverse cast.

Hernandez previously starred in the film adaptation of the DC comic book series "Suicide Squad" as the flame manipulating El Diablo. The actor also had roles in the "Bad Moms" comedy film series, Eli Roth's horror films "Hostel" and its sequel, "Hostel II," as well as in "Friday Night Lights" and the Netflix-produced "Bright."

"Magnum P.I." will serve as Hernandez' first regular series role since the Fox drama "Gang Related." He also recently completed his guest arc on the hit TV series "Scandal."

The "Magnum P.I." reboot pilot will be directed by Justin Lin who also serves as executive producer. Peter Lenkov of "Hawaii Five-O" and "MacGuyver" will serve as writer and producer, along with Eric Guggenheim, Davis Entertainment's John Davis and John Fox, and Danielle Woodrow. The pilot will be made possible through CBS Television Studios and Universal Television.

"Magnum P.I." is one of many pilot projects picked up by CBS for the 2018–2019 TV season, along with "Cagney and Lacey," "LA Confidential" and "Murphy Brown."

"Magnum P.I." follows the story of ex-Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum who comes home from Afghanistan and uses his military training and prowess in becoming a private investigator. He is joined by fellow veterans Theodor "TC" Calvin, Orville "Rick" Wright and former MI6 agent, Juliet Higgins, as well as the thorn to his side, Jonathan Quayle Higgins III.