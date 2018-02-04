Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow Talk About Possibility of a 'Friends' Reunion

Facebook/Friends.TV Cast members of "Friends" give their take on a reunion.

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow have offered their thoughts about the possibility of having a "Friends" reunion.

Aniston, who is famously known as Rachel from the iconic "Friends" series, recently talked about the possibility of having a reunion while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The actress was there to give Ellen DeGeneres a gift — a custom doorbell — and talk about her upcoming series with Reese Witherspoon. But DeGeneres wasted no opportunities and asked Aniston if a reunion of "Friends" was even possible.

"Is it even in the realm of possibility?" DeGeneres asked Aniston, putting her on the hot seat. Aniston offered an optimistic but rather vague answer, which is hopefully something that can satisfy the "Friends" fan base.

"Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married...That's like an anything can happen," Aniston teased.

Meanwhile, Schwimmer — who is popular for being Ross in "Friends" — had a different point of view in regards to having a reunion for the show.

Schwimmer recently appeared on "Meghan Kelly Today" where he was asked about the status of having a "Friends" reunion.

"The thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches and, like, walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it," said Schwimmer, indicating that the cast of "Friends" might be too old to be still interesting for the viewers.

On the other hand, Kudrow — who famously portrayed the quirky Phoebe — also had a similar sentiment with Schwimmer.

Kudrow appeared on "Conan" and talked about the possibility of a reunion in the wake of fan-made videos of a "Friends" reboot going viral.

The actress said that action should be taken, although she doesn't know how it will apply to "Friends."

"That was about people in their, you know, 20s, 30s. The show isn't about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems then that's just sad. That's not fun!" Kudrow told Conan O'Brien.

There has been no confirmation that "Friends" will be having a reboot or a reunion series.