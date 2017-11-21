Jennifer Garner News: Star's Home Christmas-Ready Since Nov. 1

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Jennifer Garner autographs posters at a photo call for the movie "Miracles from Heaven" in West Hollywood, California March 4, 2016.

While most people opt to decorate for Christmas between post-Thanksgiving Day and the first day of December, Jennifer Garner has revealed that she embellishes her home for the holidays on November 1st.

In a recent Instagram post, Garner shared a photo of herself wearing a Santa Claus hat and standing in front of a lighted Christmas tree, and turned the said photo into a meme. The upper part of the photo comes with the words "Other People: It isn't Christmas season, Thanksgiving is first!" "while the lower part comes with the words " "Me: Fa la la la la la la la la." The "Miracles from Heaven" actress also revealed in her post through the hashtags that, while it is true that Thanksgiving Day happens before Christmas, her household becomes Christmas-ready on the first day of November.

#bringonchristmas #ideckmyhallsNov1 #hohoho A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

While some people may find it weird that Garner starts decorating for Christmas on the first day of November, a recent research has actually revealed that people who deck the halls early are actually happier and more stress-free than others. According to experts, this is because people who do so actually relive happy memories when their Christmas decors are in place, and the earlier they are out, the happier a person supposedly becomes.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!" Steve McKeown, Psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers, and owner of The McKeown Clinic, explained.

Meanwhile, it is apparent, though, that Christmas is not the only holiday Garner enjoys. Last month, the actress was also spotted donning a spiderweb cape as she and estranged husband Ben Affleck accompanied their kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, as they went trick or treating for Halloween. She has also revealed that she will be busy in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day, hoping that Affleck and his mom will play with the kids so that she can devote her time to cooking turkey, its gravy and stuffing, sweet potato pudding, and pies.