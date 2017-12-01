'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica's New Love Interest is a Single Father?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for Netflix series, "Jessica Jones."

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is set to meet an enigmatic male in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

In July, it has been revealed that a hot new man would be introduced in the new installment of the Netflix series. Actor J.R. Ramirez, popular for his roles in "Power" and "Arrow," has been tapped to play an interesting role. He is Oscar, Jessica's new superintendent at the building where she lives.

Oscar is described as a single father who is determined to keep his distance from the pretty investigator. His son, however, will make matters more challenging after taking a liking at Jessica. Executive producer Melissa Rosenberg said they were excited to have Ramirez in the show.

"J.R. is an incredible addition to our cast, bringing complex and subtle emotion and humor," the EP said. "He exudes warmth, edge and intelligence, and blends perfectly with our tone."

Speculations are rife that Jessica and Oscar are going to spend a lot of time together. He may not want to be associated with someone like her, but he will not be able to resist checking up on her to see if she is all right. In his 30s, he may be the next love interest the writers have planned for Jessica. After Luke (Mike Colter), Oscar could be the one to fill the void she has in her life. Many fans are looking forward to the day she will smile and be happy again.

Meanwhile, speculations indicate that there may be a crossover happening between "Jessica Jones" and "The Punisher." Marine Corps veteran-turned- vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) may be one of Jessica's newest allies. The Netflix series has just aired its first season, but talks of a renewal are already circulating.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air next year on Netflix.